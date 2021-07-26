Action Fraud is reminding animal lovers to take extra care when buying a pet online, as new figures show more than £2.5 million has been lost to criminals through fake pet adverts.

Data from Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, reveals that £2,638,323 was lost by prospective pet owners in the 2020/21 financial year, after they put down deposits for pets they saw advertised online – an increase of over 20 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

Capitalising on the rise in people getting pets due to the national lockdowns caused by coronavirus, criminals have been posting fake adverts on social media, online marketplaces and specific pet-selling platforms.

Unsuspecting victims will be asked to pay a deposit for the pet without seeing it in person first, with many criminals using the restrictions caused by the pandemic as a reason why they cannot see the animal. After the initial payment is made, more and more funds will be requested to cover additional costs such as insurance, vaccinations and even delivery of the pet.

Pauline Smith, Director of Action Fraud, said:

“Criminals have, and will continue to use, the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to scam unsuspecting victims. “It’s important that if you’re considering purchasing a pet online, that you follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign by taking a moment to stop and think – it could protect you and your money. “We would always recommend that you view the animal in person before paying any money. If you cannot see the animal in person, ask for a video call. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and do not pay any money until you’re certain it’s genuine.”

In the 2020/21 financial year, Action Fraud received over 400 reports a month from victims of pet fraud. Over a quarter (29 per cent) of victims were aged 20 to 29 years old, and almost three quarters (74 per cent) of victims were aged 20 to 49 years old.

During April and May 2020, Action Fraud received more than 800 reports per month of pet fraud, indicating that many animal lovers sought to purchase a pet during the first national lockdown.

Dogs and puppies were the most reported animal victims claimed they were trying to purchase (71 per cent), followed by cats and kittens (20 per cent).

Victims reported being scammed on social media (11 per cent), online marketplaces (25 per cent) and specific pet-selling platforms (37 per cent).

Action Fraud has launched a national awareness campaign today (Monday 26 July 2021) to remind the public to think twice before handing over their money when buying a pet online.

How to protect yourself

Do your research: if you’re making a purchase from a website or person you don’t know and trust, carry out some research first. Look up reviews of the website or person you’re buying from. If you’re purchasing an item from an online marketplace, you can view the seller’s feedback history before going ahead with the purchase.

Trust your instincts: if you’re unable to view the animal in person, ask for a video call. If you’re buying a young animal, make sure you’re able to see the mother and rest of the litter. Any responsible seller will understand why you want to view the animal in person. If the seller declines, challenge them on why. If you have any suspicions, do not pay any money until you’re certain it’s genuine.

Choose your payment method wisely: avoid paying by bank transfer. Credit card or payment services such as PayPal give you a better chance of recovering your money if you become a victim of fraud.

When things go wrong: Anyone can fall victim to fraud. If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Action Fraud also advises that the public follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign to keep themselves safe from fraud.