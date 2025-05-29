New Aldi store in Deeside set to open this summer, creating 40 jobs

Aldi has confirmed it will open a new store in Deeside this summer as part of a nationwide expansion plan that includes 10 new stores over the next 14 weeks.

Located at the Airfields site in Garden City, the supermarket is expected to open in August and will create around 40 jobs.

It forms part of a wider redevelopment of the former RAF Sealand air base, which includes new homes, a drive-thru Greggs and an 18-bay electric vehicle charging hub.

The Deeside store will have a 1,356 square metre sales area and 176 parking spaces, with access from the main spine road serving the new Summers Bridge housing development.

Aldi says the new openings are part of its long-term goal to operate 1,500 UK stores. The company will invest £650 million in expansion this year alone, including new locations in Caterham, Fulham Broadway and Sheffield.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “Our goal is to ensure everyone has access to high-quality food at unbeatable prices, and we’re committed to achieving that with our ambitious store opening plans.”

Flintshire currently has three Aldi stores in Mold, Buckley and Flint. The Deeside opening will expand the retailer’s presence further in the county.

Aldi store assistants received a pay rise earlier this year, with further increases due in September.

The supermarket also remains the only major UK grocer to offer paid breaks to all store staff.