Natural Resources Wales “working to minimise any environmental impact” after lorry overturns into ditch near Sandycroft

Natural Resources Wales has said its officers are “working to minimise any environmental impact” after a lorry overturned into ditch near Sandycroft just before 8pm last night.

A section of the B5129 Chester Road has been closed for over 18 hours after the HGV toppled into a ditch.

The road is shut between Manor Lane roundabout – near the Airbus A380 building- and the junction with Moor Lane.

Oil booms have been deployed to prevent contamination of the wider water courses.

The load is being removed from the lorry before it can be hauled upright and taken away.

A Natural Resources Wales spokesperson said:

“Our officers are assisting in the recovery operation after a lorry carrying plastic pellets overturned into the drainage channel at Broughton Brook, Flintshire. ”

“We are working to minimise any environmental impact from the small amount of oil that escaped and to ensure any plastic pellets entering the watercourse is kept to a minimum.”

“Oil absorbent booms have been placed up and downstream as a precaution.”

“We will remain on-site as part of the on-going recovery operation and will continue to monitor the local water courses.”