Natural Resources Wales targets Flint industrial estates following Swinchiard Brook pollution incidents
A new campaign has been launched in Flintshire aimed at preventing pollution from industrial estates in Flintshire.
The campaign, launched on Wednesday 7 February and led by Natural Resources Wales (NRW), saw officers visit local sites in Flint.
They checked businesses at Aber Park, Castle Park and Ashmount Enterprise industrial estates to check drainage, storage of liquids, chemicals and spill procedures.
NRW said its officers aim to ensure that businesses on the industrial estates have the correct measures in place to prevent pollution incidents.
The campaign follows several reports about pollution running into Swinchiard Brook, a tributary of the River Dee, from the nearby industrial estates.
Elizabeth Felton, NRW Environment Team Leader for Flintshire, said:
“Environmental regulations are in place to help protect our environment and waterways and it’s important we serve a reminder of these to local businesses following several recent pollution incidents in the Swinchiard Brook in Flint.
“The industrial estates have a duty of care to the communities in which they operate, to ensure the correct controls and safeguards are in place to prevent incidents from occurring.
“We hope this new campaign will raise awareness of the pollution dangers and how they can help to protect our environment and waterways.”
- All suspected pollution and other environmental incidents can be reported to NRW initially via the 24 hours a day incident hotline service by phoning 0300 065 3000, emailing icc@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk or by reporting it online Natural Resources Wales / Report an incident.
