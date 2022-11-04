Deeside.com > News

Natural Resources Wales: How you can look after the environment this Bonfire Night

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is calling on the public and local businesses to consider the environmental impact of planned events this coming Bonfire Night.

NRW is working with partners including North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service to promote and ensure a safe and enjoyable time for everyone.

A small minority use Bonfire Night to burn waste items such as tyres, treated wood, plastic, fuels, metal and glass that can have a lasting impact on the environment.

Only dry garden waste, untreated wood/timber and small amounts of leaves should be burned.

NRW Officers have been out at various locations across North Wales today attending locations where recent incidents relating to burning have taken place.

The officers will be on hand to provide advice & guidance to businesses or members of the public who have started building bonfires.

Carys Williams, NRW North East Waste Regulation Team Leader, said:

“If you are planning on having a bonfire this week, we’re asking people to be sensible about what they burn.

“We want to remind the public that under the Environmental Protection Act of 1990 it is an offence to dispose of waste in a way that may cause pollution to the environment.

“Burning waste can release harmful gases to the environment, causing health issues to those breathing in the polluted air and increasing air pollution.

“It’s also always a good idea to check that hedgehogs or other animals haven’t made use of your bonfire to hibernate in before lighting it.”

More information on your waste duty of care.

