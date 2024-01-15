National Pothole Day: Call for urgent action on Britain’s pothole peril

British Cycling has today joined forces with road user and industry groups, calling for urgent action on Britain’s potholes, which pose an increasing and potentially fatal risk to cyclists. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

A pothole is a large hole or depression on a road's surface, typically caused by water under the asphalt and constant traffic. Potholes often begin as small cracks or eroded areas, worsening over time due to vehicle tyres.

Launched on National Pothole Day, the new Pothole Partnership has today delivered a five-point plan to UK government for tackling the issue, with a core focus on guaranteed funding and delivering high-quality repairs which last

The Pothole Partnership has been formed by the AA, the National Motorcyclists Council, British Cycling, IAM RoadSmart, the British Motorcyclists Federation and manufacturer JCB.

While potholes can damage vehicles, they're potentially fatal for people on bikes, and we know that the failure to adequately tackle the issue is a longstanding barrier to getting more people riding on the road.

A campaign on potholes by Cycling Weekly in 2023 found that 118 bike riders were killed or seriously injured due to a defective road surface between 2017 and 2021, with six tragically losing their lives.

Caroline Julian, British Cycling's External Affairs Director, said:

"We know from our members that potholes are a longstanding frustration and concern. They have tragic and fatal consequences that cannot be ignored. If we're serious about fulfilling our ambitions to get more people cycling, we simply must ensure that our roads are safe and comfortable for them to ride on, and not the crater-filled carriageways they currently face."

According to Go Compare, around 2.4 million potholes were reported across England and Wales between January 2020 and December 2022.

The previous record for pothole claims was in 2018, following the 'Beast from the East' storm, which caused a surge in vehicle damage due to poorly maintained roads.

Edmund King, President of the AA, added: "Last year AA patrols dealt with more than 600,000 pothole-related incidents which on a national scale will have cost drivers almost half a billion pounds. Currently, we often have a vicious circle of: pothole formed; damage caused; pothole patched; pothole reappears with more damage caused – when what we need are more permanent repairs. Potholes are the number one concern for 96% of drivers and can be fatal for those on two wheels so hopefully pressure from the Pothole Partnership will lead to permanent repairs."

[Photo: RAC]

