Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th May 2023

National Dementia Action Week: North Wales Police re-launching Herbert Protocol

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

As part of the National Dementia Action Week (15-21 May), North Wales Police are re-launching the Herbert Protocol, a crucial initiative designed to quickly and safely locate missing individuals living with dementia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Originally conceived by Norfolk Constabulary in 2011, the Herbert Protocol is named after George Herbert, a Normandy landings veteran who lived with dementia and repeatedly went missing from his care home. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Protocol encourages families and caregivers to record vital information about the individual in advance, which can be promptly provided to the police in case of a disappearance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The Herbert Protocol encourages carers and families to record vital information on a form in advance, before a moment of crisis. Having this form to hand when a loved one is missing can speed up the search and mean the family or carers are not struggling to recall information when they are stressed,” said Superintendent Owain Llewellyn of North Wales Police. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In the past six months alone, North Wales Police have had to search for 50 individuals with disclosed dementia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With the Herbert Protocol, the hope is to reduce the distress and danger associated with such incidents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Families, carers, and friends are encouraged to complete the form with crucial details such as the individual’s medication requirements, significant locations, and a recent photograph. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This form can then be stored in a safe location in the person’s home or saved electronically by a family member. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In care homes, staff should be approached by a family member to discuss completing the form, which can then be included in the individual’s care plan. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To raise awareness about the Herbert Protocol, the North Wales Safeguarding Board has been actively distributing booklets and information leaflets across pharmacies, hospitals, surgeries, and dementia centres across the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Professor Tracey Williamson, Consultant Nurse for Dementia at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, emphasised the growing need for such initiatives as the Herbert Protocol. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She stated, “As people live longer, there is expected to be a 64% increase of people living with dementia in North Wales between 2017 and 2035, which would mean around 7,000 more people living with the condition.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Herbert Protocol is expected to be a vital tool in ensuring the safety of an increasing number of dementia patients in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An electronic version of the form is available via the North Wales Police website, click here: Herbert
Protocol form ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Security fence for vandalism plagued Flintshire football club given go ahead but not everyone is happy
  • Clwydian Range & Dee Valley spearheading national Dark Skies project.
  • Women over 50 in Wales overlooked and undervalued in workplace, new report finds

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Security fence for vandalism plagued Flintshire football club given go ahead but not everyone is happy

    News

    Clwydian Range & Dee Valley spearheading national Dark Skies project.

    News

    Women over 50 in Wales overlooked and undervalued in workplace, new report finds

    News

    Supermarkets under further scrutiny as watchdog finds they have hiked up fuel margins

    News

    Funding secured to offer long-term mentoring support for unemployed people in Flintshire

    News

    Chester: “Persistent nuisance” given five-year Criminal Behaviour Order to prevent him harassing women in city

    News

    First Class Failure: Ofcom investigates Royal Mail’s missed delivery targets

    News

    Fire Crews and vets assist in horse rescue near Deeside border

    News

    Flintshire Council’s agency staff bill tops £3.5m, twice the allocated budget

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn