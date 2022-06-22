Mynydd Isa Arts Day to welcome refugees

Mynydd Isa’s Community and Arts Centre are to host an afternoon in celebration of the area’s diverse arts and culture in an event intended to welcome refugees.

The Family Arts Day will take place this Saturday, 25th June and has been organised as part of Refugee Week, which takes place nationally 20th – 26th June.

Caffi Isa, located at the heart of the village just outside Mold, has recently expanded their arts programme, with events such as The Big Word Weekend (a festival in celebration of the written word) and Caffi Create, their recent family arts festival.

This Saturday, Caffi Isa welcomes families and individuals who have arrived in the area due to crisis in order to celebrate important things: arts, food and music!

Sara Parker, who has directed Caffi Isa from its humble beginnings in a single room at the community centre, said: “Caffi Isa is the ideal place to meet new people and we are very excited about the opportunities to form new friendship and to experience new to us culture.”

“We want the community to come together in a spirit of friendship and togetherness.”

Caffi Isa are keen for new members of the community to come along on Saturday and share with us what they love most about their identity and culture. For more information, you can visit Caffi Isa’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/mynyddisacafe/

Family Arts Day

Saturday, 25th June

2pm Onwards

2pm – 4pm

Craft Activities: Come and join in!

4pm – 6pm

Sharing of Food: Add your favourite food to the buffet table

6pm

Open Mic: Sign up on the day to share music and stories with us

