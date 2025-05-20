Mum of four jailed for drug smuggling at Creamfields

A mother of four has been jailed for three years after she was caught trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the Creamfields music festival in Cheshire.

Sian Bullock, 35, of Halton Avenue, Thornton Cleverley, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday 16 May after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The offence took place on Saturday 26 August 2023, when Bullock attended the Creamfields festival in Daresbury. After entering through the north gate, she was stopped by security staff following a positive alert from a drugs detection dog.

Police escorted her to a private search area, where Bullock disclosed that she had concealed two Kinder egg containers inside her body. Inside the containers were 64 MDMA tablets with an estimated street value of up to £630.

Although Bullock initially claimed she did not know what the tablets were and said she had bought them for personal use, she was later charged with possession with intent to supply.

During sentencing, the judge acknowledged Bullock’s early guilty plea and her role as a mother of four, but said the seriousness of the offence meant only a custodial sentence was appropriate.

Police Constable Lisa Green from Cheshire Police said:

“Every year, we and the Creamfields events and security teams do our utmost to ensure that everyone attending the festival can have a safe and enjoyable time, and for the most part festivalgoers have respected the laws.

“Bullock will have no doubt been aware of these laws and the restrictions at Creamfields and would have had ample opportunity to re-think her actions before it was too late, with amnesty bins and surrender points placed at all festival entries, but she decided to run the risk – which did not pay off.

“As a result of her selfish actions that day, she is now behind bars and her four children will now be without their mother for a considerable period of time.

“Anyone who, like Bullock, decides to risk bringing illegal drugs into Cheshire should seriously reconsider their choices, as we will always take swift and robust action, and they will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.”