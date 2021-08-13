Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A494 in Mold last night

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after crashing on Thursday evening.

The rider crashed on the A494 near Mold Business Park shortly before 9.30pm.

The A494 was closed both ways from the Gwernymynydd roundabout to A494 Wrexham Road roundabout while emergency service dealt with the incident.

The road reopened at around 6am this morning.

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of an injured person following a single vehicle road traffic accident involving a motorcycle near Mold Business Park at 9.28pm last night, Thursday 12 August.”

“We attended scene with one emergency ambulance and were assisted by colleagues in North Wales Police.”

“One patient was taken to Wrexham’s Maelor Hospital.”