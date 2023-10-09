Mold’s Woodworks Garden Centre Café does it again! Named 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner

Celebrating its exemplary offerings and high-quality services, the Woodworks Garden Centre Café in Mold has once again emerged as a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner for 2023.

This marks the fourth time the beloved local café has been recognised with this coveted accolade.

Nestled in the charming market town of Mold, the Woodworks Garden Centre Café is celebrated as a prime locale for both residents and tourists to indulge in a range of delectable meals.

From generous breakfasts and fulfilling lunches to indulgent afternoon teas, the café's menu is an ode to fine dining in a relaxed setting.

The award places the café in the esteemed top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor across the globe. This distinction is determined based on authentic reviews and ratings from guests over the past year, showcasing businesses that have consistently shined in guest experiences.

Speaking on the achievement, Fiona Coke, Manager of the Woodworks Café, expressed her elation. "We're profoundly overjoyed to secure this award for the fourth occasion. Our dedicated team constantly strives to ensure guests experience exceptional service and gastronomic delights crafted from locally sourced ingredients. The award is a testament to our commitment, and it truly makes the effort rewarding," shared Coke.

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, lauded all the 2023 winners. "Earning a Travelers' Choice Award, especially given the recent challenges in the travel and hospitality sector, is a commendable achievement. The industry's ability to adapt and remain resilient continues to amaze me," remarked Boris.

Beyond the food, the café ensures a comprehensive dining experience for all patrons.

Vegetarian and gluten-free options abound, ensuring inclusivity for all dietary needs.

Depending on the whims of the British weather, diners can choose to eat beside a comforting fire indoors or savour them in the outdoor gazebos, surrounded by the vibrant flora of The Woodworks Garden Centre.

Dog owners will also be pleased to note that their furry companions are welcome in the outdoor seating area.

In addition to its regular offerings, the café extends a catering service, ideal for off-site events, with a variety of buffet platters to choose from.

