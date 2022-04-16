Mold’s Bailey Hill Centre hosts first exhibition following redevelopment

Mold’s Bailey Hill Project hosted its first exhibition recently in the newly redeveloped Bailey Hill Centre.

The ‘Bowls on Bailey Hill’ Exhibition was created by the Bailey Hill Research Volunteers with a huge amount of support from some of the ex-Bailey Hill Bowlers.

Over the last six months the bowlers have met with the Bailey Hill Research Volunteers on a number of occasions to share memories, photos and memorabilia on the Bailey Hill Bowling Club.

Funding was received from Sporting Heritage which allowed the Bailey Hill Research Volunteers to purchase five interpretation panels for the exhibition and which can be used again for other events.

On display at the exhibition were a number of photos – some as early as the 1920’s, as well as some Bailey Hill Bowling Trophies and uniform warn by the bowlers. All items were loaned from members of the community.

The exhibition was officially opened on Saturday morning by the Mayor of Mold along with the ex-bowlers. The exhibition was a great success with over 70 people visiting.

Mayor of Mold, Councillor Sarah Taylor said “It was great to meet some of the ex- bowlers and hear their memories and stories from the past. A huge thank you to all volunteers and everyone who has been involved in putting on this fantastic exhibition.”

John Atkinson, Bailey Hill Research Volunteer said “It was so good to speak with the ex-BH bowlers at the exhibition, special thanks to Mr. Idris Edwards and his family for travelling some distance to take part at the opening. It was clear that their bowling days were such a big part of their social life. So many smiles and much laughter in one room with many memories being exchanged. Thanks to everyone who attended.”

The Bailey Hill Centre is now available for hire and Guided Tours can also be booked. For further information please email: Jo Lane on baileyhill@moldtowncouncil.org.uk or follow the project on Facebook: @BaileyHillProjectOfficer and twitter: @bh_officer.

Funding for the Bailey Hill Project was secured from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, LEADER funding through Cadwyn Clwyd, Tourism Amenity Investment Support, Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme as well as from the generosity and fundraising efforts of the local community and other organisations.