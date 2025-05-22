Mold: Bailey Hill Men’s Shed crafts special gift for Macsen’s first birthday

A stick chair made using traditional methods and local timber has been gifted to one-year-old Macsen Davies, who lives close to Bailey Hill in Mold.

The chair was made by Clive, a member of the Bailey Hill Men’s Shed Project, as a gesture to mark Macsen’s first birthday. Every part of the chair, from its shaped seat to the hand-whittled legs and spindles, was crafted using tools made by the group itself.

The wood used to make the chair was gathered from Bailey Hill, a site of historical significance in the town, further linking the gift to its setting.

The Men’s Shed, which meets weekly on Bailey Hill, brings together members to share traditional woodworking skills, promote wellbeing and support community ties. The group is led by facilitator Huw Davies.

Speaking about the project, Huw Davies said: “The Men’s Shed is more than just a workshop. It’s a space where skills are passed on, confidence is built, friendship grows and local heritage is honoured through hands-on work. It’s amazing to see the pride our members take in each piece they create.”

The Bailey Hill Men’s Shed follows the wider ethos of the international Men’s Shed movement, which began in Australia. The initiative was established to offer men of all ages, particularly those who may be socially isolated or retired, a welcoming space to take part in practical projects and social activities.

Projects at Bailey Hill typically use natural and reclaimed materials, in line with the group’s focus on sustainability and heritage craft.

The Men’s Shed model has grown globally as a way to improve mental health, encourage friendship and support community involvement. In Mold, it has become a place where local people can come together in a shared setting to develop skills and contribute to projects such as this handcrafted gift.

The chair is now part of young Macsen’s home, created by hand and given with care by a group rooted in the local landscape.