Moel Famau fly-tippers fined after court prosecution

Two people have been successfully prosecuted for fly-tipping at Coed Moel Famau, following an investigation led by Fly-tipping Action Wales and Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Barhan Fakraden, 38, and Paige Brittles, 27, both of Ruthin, pleaded guilty to offences under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. The case was heard at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 27 May.

Ms Brittles was ordered to pay a total of £938, while Mr Fakraden received a higher penalty of £1,830. Both were instructed to repay the amounts in monthly £100 instalments. The fines were classed as Band D, reflecting the seriousness of the offence.

The incident occurred on 11 November 2024, when a Ranger from Dee Valley National Landscape discovered six bags of dumped waste on NRW-managed land at Moel Famau.

The bags were removed and examined at Loggerheads Country Park, where identifying material was found linking the waste to the two individuals.

Despite being contacted by NRW, both defendants failed to attend voluntary interviews at Denbigh Police Station.

They were later issued statutory notices and formally interviewed on 19 December 2024, during which neither could offer a satisfactory explanation for how their waste ended up at the site.

Both claimed to have used a business to remove their rubbish, but the investigation revealed that the arrangement was only made on the day of their interviews, casting doubt on their accounts.

Neil Harrison, Team Leader for Fly-tipping Action Wales, said: “Fly-tipping is a criminal offence that damages our environment, costs taxpayers money, and puts people and wildlife at risk. This successful prosecution sends a clear message that we take these incidents seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who show such disregard for our natural places. We’d like to thank our partners at Dee Valley National Landscape and North Wales Police for their support in this investigation.”

Fly-tipping Action Wales and NRW continue to work with local communities and partner organisations to tackle waste crime.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity online or by calling 0300 065 3000 at any time.