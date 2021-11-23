Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong wind in Flintshire over weekend

The Met Office has said there is potential for a spell of very windy weather across much of the UK including Flintshire during Saturday.

Forecasters say gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations.

A yellow weather warning will come into force from midnight on Friday and remain in place until 6pm on Saturday.

As a result of the windy weather, forecasters say there could be:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon, before becoming more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning.”

“Winds will tend to slowly ease from the north during the afternoon.”

“The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain.”

“However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland and north-east England.”

[Photo credit Mark Atkins]