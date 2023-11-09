McDonald’s submit plans to install signage at former Pizza Hut site in Deeside

McDonald's has submitted plans for signage at the site of the former Pizza Hut restaurant unit in Deeside.

The Pizza Hut on Deeside Retail Park – which is also home to Lidl, B&M Bargains, The Range, and Pets At Home – stopped trading at the end of October, after serving customers for nearly two decades.

The chain attributed its decision to shut the Queensferry branch to an "ever-shifting consumer landscape".

Shortly after closure, the restaurant was completely de-branded, with all signage promptly removed.

Planware Ltd, an architectural and technical consultancy, has since proposed plans for building work at the now-vacant Deeside Retail Park site; however, their initial application did not name who was waiting to take over the site.

There has been speculation and rumour recently that McDonald's is set to relocate to this site from its current setting within the Asda store in Queensferry.

However, when approached, McDonald's remained tight-lipped about the move.

Three advertising applications have since been submitted to Flintshire Council, one of which clearly indicates McDonald's wish to put signage up at the site.

The applicant wants to erect three white internally illuminated "McDonald's" lettersets along with two of the brand's iconic yellow illuminated "Golden Arches."

In addition to the McDonald's branding, the application outlines a comprehensive plan for various site signage.

This includes two banner units and fourteen 'dot' signs aimed at enhancing the site's traffic management.

The new signs will provide clear directions with four marking accessible parking bays, two for no entry zones, three for pedestrian crossings, and signs for give way instructions as well as cautionary directions to look left and right.

A new freestanding totem is also part of the proposed developments.

Earlier this week an application was submitted for the refurbishment of the former Pizza Hut storefront, involving repainting the windows, door frames, and cladding. Minor alterations will include the removal of some doorways, introducing a new entrance, and fitting new windows, with the walls rendered to match the existing finish.

The determination date for this planning application is scheduled for the 28th of December, 2023.

