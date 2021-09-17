Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Sep 2021

Mark Drakeford will confirm today if vaccine passports will be introduced for night clubs and large events in Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh government will confirm later today whether or not vaccine passports will be required to enter nightclubs and large events in Wales.

Proof of vaccination will be required in Scotland from October while the UK Government has scrapped plans to introduce them in England.

In England, over 200 events and venues have already required some sort of certification or Covid Pass as a condition of entry, including matches in the Premier League, festivals and some nightclubs.

Under the UK government’s plan for winter, “if the data suggests the NHS is likely to come under unsustainable pressure, the Government has prepared a Plan B for England.”

Plan B would see mandatory vaccine-only certification introduced in England for visitors to all nightclubs, indoor, crowded settings with 500 people, crowded settings with 4,000 or more attendees and any settings with 10,000 or more attendees, such as large sports and music stadia.

The Scottish Parliament confirmed they will be introducing vaccine passports in certain circumstances.

People in Scotland will need to prove they have been fully vaccinated – or are exempt – to gain entry to the likes of nightclubs, unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience, unseated outdoor live events with more than 4000 people in the audience and any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

Welsh Conservatives have said they are opposed to vaccine passports, speaking on Thursday, Andrew RT Davies  said:

“Welsh Conservatives have been clear in our opposition to vaccine passports, and we would encourage Labour ministers to ditch any plans they might have to introduce them tomorrow.”

Ministers in Wales have been considering Covid passports as part of their latest review of coronavirus restrictions.

First minister Mark Drakeford will hold a press conference at lunchtime where he will give details of that review.

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire doctor named Innovator of the Year in national awards ceremony

News

New study reveals third of North Walians have put on weight and done less exercise since pandemic began

News

Date set for public inquiry into refusal of housing plans near Buckley

News

Police investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle in Broughton

News

Second home tax premium in Flintshire could be reviewed to tackle housing shortage

News

Flintshire Council could spend extra £500k a year on staff due to ‘pressing service demands’

News

Lanes back open on M56 in Cheshire after a day of huge delays due to emergency repair work.

News

Police concerns for welfare of missing Chester woman

News

Introduction of new Class 230 trains on Wrexham to Bidston line delayed until next year

News





Read 407,699 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn