Mark Drakeford will confirm today if vaccine passports will be introduced for night clubs and large events in Wales

The Welsh government will confirm later today whether or not vaccine passports will be required to enter nightclubs and large events in Wales.

Proof of vaccination will be required in Scotland from October while the UK Government has scrapped plans to introduce them in England.

In England, over 200 events and venues have already required some sort of certification or Covid Pass as a condition of entry, including matches in the Premier League, festivals and some nightclubs.

Under the UK government’s plan for winter, “if the data suggests the NHS is likely to come under unsustainable pressure, the Government has prepared a Plan B for England.”

Plan B would see mandatory vaccine-only certification introduced in England for visitors to all nightclubs, indoor, crowded settings with 500 people, crowded settings with 4,000 or more attendees and any settings with 10,000 or more attendees, such as large sports and music stadia.

The Scottish Parliament confirmed they will be introducing vaccine passports in certain circumstances.

People in Scotland will need to prove they have been fully vaccinated – or are exempt – to gain entry to the likes of nightclubs, unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience, unseated outdoor live events with more than 4000 people in the audience and any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

Welsh Conservatives have said they are opposed to vaccine passports, speaking on Thursday, Andrew RT Davies said:

“Welsh Conservatives have been clear in our opposition to vaccine passports, and we would encourage Labour ministers to ditch any plans they might have to introduce them tomorrow.”

Ministers in Wales have been considering Covid passports as part of their latest review of coronavirus restrictions.

First minister Mark Drakeford will hold a press conference at lunchtime where he will give details of that review.