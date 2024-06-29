Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 29th Jun 2024

Manic Street Preachers and Suede kick off UK tour with hit-filled Llangollen gig

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Manic Street Preachers and Suede kicked off their double-headlining UK and Ireland tour on Friday with a hit-filled night in Llangollen.

The indie music legends played to a capacity crowd at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod marking a triumphant third return for the Manic Street Preachers after they last headlined at the festival in 2017.

One of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales, The Manics headlined the night with frontman James Dean Bradfield declaring: “It’s a privilege to be playing here. It’s the third time so thanks for having us back.”

Kicking off their set with roaring crowd-pleaser Motorcycle Emptiness, the Welsh legends performed hit after hit including Everything Must Go, You Stole the Sun From My Heart, Elvis Impersonator: Blackpool Pier and A Design For Life before ending the night with number 1 hit If You Tolerate This Then Your Children Will Be Next.

Taking to the stage ahead of Manics was a fully energised set from Suede.

Singer Brett Anderson was on form from the first note belting out hits including Trash, Animal Nitrate, Filmstar, and Metal Mickey.

A rendition of first single The Drowners saw Anderson jump into the crowd.

They ended the night with a crowd-pleasing Beautiful Ones and a farewell from Anderson: “Llangollen you have been beautiful.”

The headline shows are part of a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

The series continues tonight (June 29) with the Kaiser Chiefs.

Pictures: Cuffe and Taylor

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Wrexham University students reaping benefits of world-class sporting facilities
  • World Sand Dune Day: Restoration efforts at Gronant and Talacre
  • Man jailed for part in major drug smuggling operation that used Deeside parcel depot

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Wrexham University students reaping benefits of world-class sporting facilities

    News

    World Sand Dune Day: Restoration efforts at Gronant and Talacre

    News

    Man jailed for part in major drug smuggling operation that used Deeside parcel depot

    News

    Chester Racecourse: preview and tips for Saturday’s seven race Summer Style Race Day

    News

    Chester Races: Family fun day with popular children’s TV characters Bluey and Bingo

    News

    Dog attack kills pedigree livestock in Flintshire

    News

    Doctors in Wales accept Welsh Government pay offer to end strikes

    News

    Innovative food waste solution earns Hawarden students top teamwork honour

    News

    Traffic Wales to investigate how video of A55 crash was shared on social media

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn