Manic Street Preachers and Suede kick off UK tour with hit-filled Llangollen gig

Manic Street Preachers and Suede kicked off their double-headlining UK and Ireland tour on Friday with a hit-filled night in Llangollen.

The indie music legends played to a capacity crowd at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod marking a triumphant third return for the Manic Street Preachers after they last headlined at the festival in 2017.

One of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales, The Manics headlined the night with frontman James Dean Bradfield declaring: “It’s a privilege to be playing here. It’s the third time so thanks for having us back.”

Kicking off their set with roaring crowd-pleaser Motorcycle Emptiness, the Welsh legends performed hit after hit including Everything Must Go, You Stole the Sun From My Heart, Elvis Impersonator: Blackpool Pier and A Design For Life before ending the night with number 1 hit If You Tolerate This Then Your Children Will Be Next.

Taking to the stage ahead of Manics was a fully energised set from Suede.

Singer Brett Anderson was on form from the first note belting out hits including Trash, Animal Nitrate, Filmstar, and Metal Mickey.

A rendition of first single The Drowners saw Anderson jump into the crowd.

They ended the night with a crowd-pleasing Beautiful Ones and a farewell from Anderson: “Llangollen you have been beautiful.”

The headline shows are part of a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

The series continues tonight (June 29) with the Kaiser Chiefs.

Pictures: Cuffe and Taylor