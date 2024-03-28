Man who raped a teenager at a campsite near Chester jailed.

The 41-year-old of Browning Way, Widnes, had previously been found guilty of three counts of rape and one count of sexually assault by penetration.

During the hearing the court heard how the victim was a 15-year-old teenage girl who was staying at a campsite near Chester with her family on Saturday 25 July 2020.

Magee, who was a friend of the family, was also staying at the site and on the night of the incident the group had been socialising together around a campfire. Gradually, all the other people left and went to bed, leaving just Magee and the victim alone.

Magee had been complimenting the victim throughout the night, but when the pair were left alone, he began to touch the victim, initially placing his hand on the victim’s knee.

He then took hold of the victim’s hand before leading her across the campsite and raping and sexually assaulting her as her family slept in a nearby tent.

The terrified victim was too scared to speak out at the scene, but later told her dad about what had happened. The victim’s dad contacted Magee via Facebook who admitted that he had sex with the victim at the campsite.

The incident was reported to police in November 2020 and Magee was subsequently interviewed and charged with multiple offences.

Following his sentencing Detective Sergeant Anthony Evans said:

“Magee was a trusted family friend, and he was well aware that the victim was only 15-year-old, yet despite this he chose to rape the teenager.

“His actions have had devastating consequences for the victim and her family, but thankfully, as a result of the courage and bravery she has shown, Magee is now facing the consequences of his actions.

“While she will never be able to forget what happened that night, I hope that the sentence handed to him will provide her with some closure.”

In addition to his prison sentence Magee was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.