Man flown to hospital after mountain biking accident in Flintshire
A man was flown to the hospital today after suffering a possible serious injury while mountain biking near Cilcain, Mold.
The Welsh Ambulance Service received an initial call and quickly passed it on to North Wales Police, who sought assistance from local search and rescue volunteers.
North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) responded with two Landrovers and quickly determined that the man needed to be evacuated to the hospital as soon as possible.
The casualty was carried a short way to the helicopter by NEWSAR team members before being flown to hospital.
Thanks to the quick thinking and cooperation of the various emergency response teams and the helpful information provided by the man’s friend, he was able to receive prompt medical attention.
NEWSAR team members are on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.
The search and rescue team’s primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.
The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.
NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.
All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.
As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.
