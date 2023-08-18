Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 18th Aug 2023

Man charged following crash that claimed lives of two young women from Flintshire

Officers investigating a collision in which two friends from Flintshire died have charged a man in connection with the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Benjamin Lewis, of West Vale, Neston, was arrested on 23 December 2021 following a fatal collision on the A5117, near to the junction of the M56. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ellie Crossley, from Holywell, and Rebecca Doughty, of Connah’s Quay, both 20, were travelling back from a shopping trip when the collision occurred near Parkgate Road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lewis, 30, has since been issued with a postal summons to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 8 September, where he will be charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

