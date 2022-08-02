Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd Aug 2022

Updated: Tue 2nd Aug

Major route into Deeside Industrial Park closed overnight from next Monday for carriageway resurfacing

A major route into Deeside Industrial Park will be closed overnight for work.

Work will begin next week to resurface the A548 at Brokenbank (Weighbridge Road) roundabout.

The resurfacing work is expected to take around a week and is scheduled to begin on Monday 8 August.

A diversion through Connah’s Quay, Shotton and onto the A494 will be in place between 7pm and 6am during the course of the roadworks.

In a statement Flintshire Council said; “Flintshire County Council has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing at A548 Brokenbank (Weighbridge Road) roundabout, Deeside Industrial Park, starting on Monday 8 August for approximately 1 week (weather permitting).”

“To facilitate the works, a road closure and diversion route will be in place between 7pm and 6am (night time working) to ensure the safety of both the workforce and the highway user.”

“Access to businesses will be maintained although short delays may be encountered.”

“Flintshire County Council and our contractor ,Tarmac Trading Ltd, apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”

