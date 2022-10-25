Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th Oct 2022

Updated: Tue 25th Oct

M56 weekend closure – video shows how new 67m bridge will be moved into place

A new video shows how National Highways plan to lift a 67-metre bridge which will span a section of the M56 in Cheshire.

This weekend the M56 will close in both directions to lift the new bridge into position.

The closure will be in place between junctions 11 (Preston Brook) and 12 (Sutton Weaver), from 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October 2022.

It will impact heading to and from North Wales.

The existing A533 Expressway bridge, which was constructed in 1971, had reached the end of its serviceable life.

The bridge is a vital local link, providing access to Runcorn from Preston Brook and Northwich.

The new concrete bridge will carry a single two-lane carriageway and a combined footway/cycleway over the M56.

National Highways has said: “The replacement bridge will have an increased lifespan of over 120 years, maintaining safety and connectivity in the long term.”

Clearly signed diversions will be in place. These are shown below. Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures.

M56 junction 11 to 12 diversion

A533 Expressway bridge diversion

Removal of narrow lanes on M56

National Highways began removing the narrow lanes on the M56, between junctions 11 and 12.

As a result, there will be some overnight closures.

The following closures are planned:

Tuesday 25 October

  • M56 eastbound closed overnight (9pm to 6am) between junction 12 and 11

Wednesday 26 October

  • M56 westbound closed overnight (9pm to 6am) between junction 11 and 12

Thursday 27 October

  • M56 reduced to one lane overnight (9pm to 6am) in both directions (eastbound and westbound) between junction 11 and 12

Friday 28 October – full weekend closure

  • M56 closed in both directions between junction 11 and 12
  • A533 closed in both directions

    Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


