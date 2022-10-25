M56 weekend closure – video shows how new 67m bridge will be moved into place
A new video shows how National Highways plan to lift a 67-metre bridge which will span a section of the M56 in Cheshire.
This weekend the M56 will close in both directions to lift the new bridge into position.
The closure will be in place between junctions 11 (Preston Brook) and 12 (Sutton Weaver), from 9pm Friday 28 October until 6am Monday 31 October 2022.
It will impact heading to and from North Wales.
The existing A533 Expressway bridge, which was constructed in 1971, had reached the end of its serviceable life.
The bridge is a vital local link, providing access to Runcorn from Preston Brook and Northwich.
The new concrete bridge will carry a single two-lane carriageway and a combined footway/cycleway over the M56.
National Highways has said: “The replacement bridge will have an increased lifespan of over 120 years, maintaining safety and connectivity in the long term.”
Clearly signed diversions will be in place. These are shown below. Motorists are asked to follow these during the closures.
M56 junction 11 to 12 diversion
A533 Expressway bridge diversion
Removal of narrow lanes on M56
National Highways began removing the narrow lanes on the M56, between junctions 11 and 12.
As a result, there will be some overnight closures.
The following closures are planned:
Tuesday 25 October
- M56 eastbound closed overnight (9pm to 6am) between junction 12 and 11
Wednesday 26 October
- M56 westbound closed overnight (9pm to 6am) between junction 11 and 12
Thursday 27 October
- M56 reduced to one lane overnight (9pm to 6am) in both directions (eastbound and westbound) between junction 11 and 12
Friday 28 October – full weekend closure
- M56 closed in both directions between junction 11 and 12
- A533 closed in both directions
