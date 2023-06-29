M56 in Cheshire closed in both directions due to serious collision

The M56 motorway in Cheshire is currently closed in both directions between J9 (M6) and J10 (Stretton) due to a serious collision involving a car and an overturned lorry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The lorry caught fire following the crash, leaving a significant amount of debris scattered across the roadway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All emergency services, including the North West Motorway Police Group and the North West Air Ambulance, were rapidly dispatched to the site of the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

M56 UPDATE – The car and the lorry involved in the road traffic collision are both on fire and firefighters are tackling the blaze. The road (M56 west J9-10) remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ For more information – https://t.co/DzumyiedoU pic.twitter.com/HuGJ4OSg7o ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​ — Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (@CheshireFire) June 29, 2023 ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Highways Traffic Officers are also present, assisting with the management of the growing traffic disruption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Eastbound traffic – heading away from north Wales and Chester is queuing back towards Helsby. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Authorities anticipate that the closures will remain in effect throughout the afternoon, given the severity and complex nature of the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Westbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol:

Exit the M56 westbound at J9 (M6 interchange)

Remain on the exit slip road and merge with the M6 and continue until J20

Exit at J20 and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A50 westbound

At the roundabout with the B5356, take the first exit onto the B5356 westbound

Continue on the B5356 until the junction with the A49

Turn left onto the A49 Wilderspool Causeway and continue southbound to then re-join the M56 westbound at J10

Eastbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:

Exit the M56 eastbound at J10 and join the A49 northbound

Continue until the B5353 junction and turn right to join the B5356

At the A50 roundabout, take the second exit to join the A50 eastbound

Continue on the A50 eastbound and then join the M6 southbound

Merge onto the M56 eastbound to continue onward journey

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

