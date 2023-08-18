Lucy Letby: Countess of Chester Hospital statement following murder conviction

Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit in Chester.

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering and attempting to murder newborn babies that she should have been caring for.

The 33-year-old of Arran Avenue in Hereford, has been found guilty of 7 counts of murder. She has also been found guilty of 7 counts of attempted murder.

She has been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday 21 August.

The murders happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. Letby has also been found guilty of attempting to murder another six babies.

Following the verdict at Manchester Crown Court, Dr Nigel Scawn (above) Medical Director at the Countess of Chester Hospital read out a statement, he said:

"I speak for the whole trust. When I say how deeply saddened and appalled we are at Lucy Letby's crimes. We are extremely sorry that these crimes were committed at our hospital."

"Our thoughts continue to be with all the families and loved ones of the babies who came to harm or have died. We cannot begin to understand what they have been through."

"This case has had a profound impact on our patients and our local community and also our staff who come to work every day, determined to provide safe and high-quality care for all of our patients."

"Our staff are devastated by what has happened and we are committed to ensuring the lessons continue to be learned."

"We are grateful for the cooperation of our staff, especially those that have maintained the utmost professionalism whilst giving evidence in this trial. Sometimes on multiple occasions."

"We will continue to support them and our other staff to ensure that they receive the care and support that they need."

"We'd like to extend our thanks to Cheshire Police for their extensive investigation and the work they did to bring this case to trial."

"We'd also like to thank them for the comprehensive support that they have provided to all the families involved."

"Since Lucy Letby worked at our hospital we have made significant changes to our services."

"I want to provide reassurance to every patient that may access our services that they can have confidence in the care that they will receive."

"Finally, and most importantly, our thoughts are with all the families and loved ones at this very difficult time."

[Photo: SKY NEWS]

