Updated: Delays ease following earlier incident on Grosvenor Bridge
Update: Delays appear to have eased following the earlier incident on Grosvenor Bridge.
Earlier report: There are reports of long delays for those heading into Chester this morning via the Grosvenor Bridge.
A car has collided with the bridge partially blocking the A483 Grosvenor Road.
A photograph posted on social media shows a section of the bridge, which spans the River Dee, has been badly damaged.
Oof @ShitChester hope nobody got hurt! pic.twitter.com/mRjG62O6WI
— Philis (@actualphiljones) March 28, 2022
@adamcjc said on Twitter: “I’m not entirely sure what’s happened on Grosvenor Bridge, there’s a car facing southbound in the northbound lane and one of the wall blocks of the bridge looks as though it’s fallen into the river. Traffic backed up to Overleigh roundabout – hope everyone’s okay.”
Bus services using the A483 Grosvenor Road into Chester are currently being diverted.
#Chester….due to a road accident on Grosvenor Bridge our PR1 service is currently diverting onto the A55 inbound to Chester…apologies for the disruption
— Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire (@StagecoachMCSL) March 28, 2022
|Partially blocked and slow traffic due to bridge struck by vehicle on A483 Grosvenor Road inbound from A5104 Hough Green (Overleigh roundabout) to A5268 Grosvenor Street (Grosvenor Roundabout). A car has hit the bridge wall and caused damage.
