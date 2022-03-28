Updated: Delays ease following earlier incident on Grosvenor Bridge

Update: Delays appear to have eased following the earlier incident on Grosvenor Bridge.

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays for those heading into Chester this morning via the Grosvenor Bridge.

A car has collided with the bridge partially blocking the A483 Grosvenor Road.

A photograph posted on social media shows a section of the bridge, which spans the River Dee, has been badly damaged.

@adamcjc said on Twitter: “I’m not entirely sure what’s happened on Grosvenor Bridge, there’s a car facing southbound in the northbound lane and one of the wall blocks of the bridge looks as though it’s fallen into the river. Traffic backed up to Overleigh roundabout – hope everyone’s okay.”

Bus services using the A483 Grosvenor Road into Chester are currently being diverted.

#Chester….due to a road accident on Grosvenor Bridge our PR1 service is currently diverting onto the A55 inbound to Chester…apologies for the disruption — Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire (@StagecoachMCSL) March 28, 2022

A traffic report for the area states: “

”