Posted: Mon 28th Mar 2022

Updated: Mon 28th Mar

Updated: Delays ease following earlier incident on Grosvenor Bridge

Update: Delays appear to have eased following the earlier incident on Grosvenor Bridge.

Earlier report: There are reports of long delays for those heading into Chester this morning via the Grosvenor Bridge.

A car has collided with the bridge partially blocking the A483 Grosvenor Road.

A photograph posted on social media shows a section of the bridge, which spans the River Dee, has been badly damaged.

@adamcjc said on Twitter: “I’m not entirely sure what’s happened on Grosvenor Bridge, there’s a car facing southbound in the northbound lane and one of the wall blocks of the bridge looks as though it’s fallen into the river. Traffic backed up to Overleigh roundabout – hope everyone’s okay.”

Bus services using the A483 Grosvenor Road into Chester are currently being diverted.

A traffic report for the area states: “

Partially blocked and slow traffic due to bridge struck by vehicle on A483 Grosvenor Road inbound from A5104 Hough Green (Overleigh roundabout) to A5268 Grosvenor Street (Grosvenor Roundabout). A car has hit the bridge wall and caused damage.



