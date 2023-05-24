Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 24th May 2023

Local sports clubs encouraged to apply for Sports Wales funding

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant recently visited Penyffordd Tennis Club to showcase how local sports clubs can benefit from funding provided by Sports Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack’s visit underscored the significant improvements to the club’s facilities made possible by such support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Deeside politician is now urging other local sports clubs to explore the funding opportunities offered by Sports Wales, which provides grants to community clubs, volunteers, and athletes. Its grants team is available to guide clubs with relevant information and support to bolster their development and success. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sports Wales caters to a wide array of funding needs, including establishing new teams, upgrading facilities, supporting individual athletes, and tackling inequalities within sports. Clubs can learn more about these opportunities by visiting the Sports Wales website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Owen Hathway, Assistant Director at Sport Wales, underscored the critical role that local sports clubs play in Welsh communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He emphasised the variety of funds available for purposes ranging from delivering sport and improving facilities, to reducing energy bills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Owen expressed Sport Wales’ eagerness for as many organisations as possible to access these grants, thereby continuing to offer “safe, welcoming, and inclusive opportunities.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack Sargeant MS shared his enthusiasm for the potential impact of Sports Wales funding. During his visit to Penyffordd Tennis Club, he praised local clubs as the “backbone of our communities” and urged clubs across Alyn and Deeside to find out more about the funding and apply. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By spotlighting the success of Penyffordd Tennis Club, Sargeant aims to drive home the transformative potential of these grants and inspire other clubs to pursue their piece of the funding pie. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

