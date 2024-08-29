Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th Aug 2024

Local MP Mark Tami impressed by Convatec’s investment in Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami recently visited one of the area’s largest employers, Convatec, to gain insight into the latest developments at the medical technologies and devices manufacturer.

The company, which has been a significant presence in the Deeside Industrial Park since 1982, employs more than 650 people and is a major contributor to the local economy.

The visit was hosted by Convatec’s Chief Financial Officer, Jonny Mason, and UK Manufacturing Site Leader, Adeel Mushtaq.

During his time at the site, Mr Tami was given a comprehensive tour of the facilities. This included a look at the company’s new automated textile lines and expanded clean room.

He also received a demonstration of Convatec’s products in advanced wound care, an area in which the company is recognised for its innovation and expertise.

Speaking after the visit, Mark Tami praised Convatec’s commitment to the local area and its ongoing investments in high-quality manufacturing jobs.

“I’m impressed to see the level of investment that Convatec continues to make in UK life sciences manufacturing here in Deeside,” he said.

“I was also interested to hear more about its engineering apprenticeship programme, working with Coleg Cambria, and Convatec’s new sustainability internship programme.”

The company’s engagement with local education and its efforts to promote sustainability were key points of discussion during the visit.

Convatec’s collaboration with Coleg Cambria to provide engineering apprenticeships and its new sustainability internship programme were highlighted as part of its strategy to invest in the next generation of talent.

Jonny Mason, Convatec’s Chief Financial Officer, expressed his gratitude for the MP’s visit and the opportunity to showcase the company’s progress.

“We were very pleased to welcome back Mark to the site,” he said.

“Our teams are rightly proud to showcase our leading Convatec Advanced Wound Care production facilities in his constituency, which have been part of the local community since 1982.”

“We are grateful to Mark for his time and the opportunity to share more about Convatec’s significant investment in the UK life sciences industry, including the progress we have made in automation, and to discuss our exciting product pipeline and future plans.”

Convatec, a FTSE 100 company, has been a cornerstone of the Deeside Industrial Park for over 40 years, producing over 100 million dressings annually and offering innovative solutions for advanced wound care.

The company’s continued expansion and investment in the UK market underline its commitment to maintaining its status as a leader in life sciences manufacturing while also fostering local talent and supporting sustainable practices.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Water from disused Flintshire coal mines could provide sustainable heating solutions for nearby buildings
  • Broughton: Engineers’ chance meeting sparks WattShop’s Olympic success
  • Mobile network upgrades in Deeside could impact TV reception

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Water from disused Flintshire coal mines could provide sustainable heating solutions for nearby buildings

    News

    Broughton: Engineers’ chance meeting sparks WattShop’s Olympic success

    News

    Mobile network upgrades in Deeside could impact TV reception

    News

    Patient’s death “may have been prevented had appropriate treatment been given” by health board

    News

    Flintshire homes without water this morning after burst main

    News

    Met Office Reveals 2024/25 Storm Names with Historic Choices

    News

    Welsh Government and Blue Cross launch course to curb dog attacks on livestock

    News

    RAC urges retailers to cut fuel prices by 6p per litre amid cost drop

    News

    Flintshire Council calls on residents to help shape climate plan

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn