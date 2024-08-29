Local MP Mark Tami impressed by Convatec’s investment in Deeside

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami recently visited one of the area’s largest employers, Convatec, to gain insight into the latest developments at the medical technologies and devices manufacturer.

The company, which has been a significant presence in the Deeside Industrial Park since 1982, employs more than 650 people and is a major contributor to the local economy.

The visit was hosted by Convatec’s Chief Financial Officer, Jonny Mason, and UK Manufacturing Site Leader, Adeel Mushtaq.

During his time at the site, Mr Tami was given a comprehensive tour of the facilities. This included a look at the company’s new automated textile lines and expanded clean room.

He also received a demonstration of Convatec’s products in advanced wound care, an area in which the company is recognised for its innovation and expertise.

Speaking after the visit, Mark Tami praised Convatec’s commitment to the local area and its ongoing investments in high-quality manufacturing jobs.

“I’m impressed to see the level of investment that Convatec continues to make in UK life sciences manufacturing here in Deeside,” he said.

“I was also interested to hear more about its engineering apprenticeship programme, working with Coleg Cambria, and Convatec’s new sustainability internship programme.”

The company’s engagement with local education and its efforts to promote sustainability were key points of discussion during the visit.

Convatec’s collaboration with Coleg Cambria to provide engineering apprenticeships and its new sustainability internship programme were highlighted as part of its strategy to invest in the next generation of talent.

Jonny Mason, Convatec’s Chief Financial Officer, expressed his gratitude for the MP’s visit and the opportunity to showcase the company’s progress.

“We were very pleased to welcome back Mark to the site,” he said.

“Our teams are rightly proud to showcase our leading Convatec Advanced Wound Care production facilities in his constituency, which have been part of the local community since 1982.”

“We are grateful to Mark for his time and the opportunity to share more about Convatec’s significant investment in the UK life sciences industry, including the progress we have made in automation, and to discuss our exciting product pipeline and future plans.”

Convatec, a FTSE 100 company, has been a cornerstone of the Deeside Industrial Park for over 40 years, producing over 100 million dressings annually and offering innovative solutions for advanced wound care.

The company’s continued expansion and investment in the UK market underline its commitment to maintaining its status as a leader in life sciences manufacturing while also fostering local talent and supporting sustainable practices.