Local businesses urged to back Flint’s Community Fridge

Refurbs Flint’s Community Fridge is appealing to businesses in the Flintshire community to join them in their aim to reduce food waste, promote environmental sustainability, and provide support to those experiencing food insecurity.

The community fridge initiative involves setting up a public space that brings people together to share food, meet up, learn new skills, and prevent fresh food from going to waste. They’re open to all, and anyone can share or take food, including surplus from supermarkets, local food businesses, producers, households, and gardens. This simple yet impactful concept helps divert edible food away from landfills, thereby reducing emissions and the overall carbon footprint associated with food waste.

“Food waste is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change,” said Jo Prandle of the Refurbs Flint Community. “By providing a platform for responsibly donating surplus food, our community fridge is helping reduce these harmful emissions while promoting a more sustainable way of living.”

In addition to its environmental benefits, the community fridge serves as a vital resource for those facing hardship and food insecurity within the local community. By ensuring access to free, nutritious food, the initiative aims to alleviate hunger and promote a more equitable society.

Local businesses are being called upon to support this worthy cause through various means, such as monetary donations, in-kind contributions of surplus food items, or volunteering assistance. In return, participating businesses will be acknowledged for their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

“We understand that businesses play a crucial role in supporting local initiatives that foster positive change,” added Hanna Clarke, Corporate Project Lead. “By partnering with us, companies can demonstrate their dedication to sustainability and community well-being, while also contributing to their CSR and ESG objectives.”

The Refurbs Flint Community Fridge invites all interested businesses and individuals to join them in this collective effort to combat food waste, mitigate the effects of climate change, and support those in need within the community.

For more information or to get involved, please visit www.refurbs.org.uk or contact Hanna on 01978 757 524 / [email protected].