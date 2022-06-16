Large quantity of diesel, quad bike and power tools stolen from Flintshire farm

[Above is an archive picture and not actual stolen quad bike]

A Honda quad bike, power tools and diesel worth around £2,400 have been stolen from a farm in Flintshire.

Thieves gained entry to a storage shed on a farm in Cilcain near Mold overnight between Sunday and Monday this week.

The theft follows similar offences in Denbighshire this month.

Police have issued advice on security measures.

Dewi Evans from North Wales Police, Rural Crime Team said: “Please be aware of a burglary which occurred in a storage shed on a farm in Cilcain overnight between 12th and 13th June 2022.”

“Offenders secured entry through a roller shutter door and stolen a large quantity of diesel, motorcycle, quadbike, tools and equipment from inside (see full description below).”

1200 litres of Diesel

Green + Black Kawasaki KLX250 2009

Green Honda TRX 500 – 2015

Stihl 281 Chainsaw 5/6 years old

Stihl 661 Chainsaw 2 years old

Stihl 12’’ Cut off saw

Honda Generator

Dewalt Chop Saw

Strimmer

Honda Lawnmower 3/4 years old

“There have been similar offences in Bylchau, Denbighshire earlier this month where a quadbike and tools were stolen from two farms.”

“If you’ve seen or heard anything which you believe will be useful to the investigation, make contact with North Wales Police quoting the reference number 22000407547.”

Police advice:

1. Implement management systems on fuel tanks

2. Keep fuel tanks visible to natural and digital surveillance such as CCTV

3. Reduce access points by closing gates and securing with locks and hinge locks for farm gates. Lock and bolt doors to sheds and outbuildings.

4. Install lighting on sensitive areas on the farm yard

5. Consider a CCTV system, or if you have a system in place consider where cameras are placed and whether the system is updated (time, date, quality of image, size of hard drive and any obstructions).

6. Activity alarms which will detect unauthorised access and alert you to this.

7. installing fuel level monitoring technologies within your fuel tank to notify you if there is a sudden drop.

8. Property marking your high value vehicles, tools and equipment using systems such as CESAR or one of the secured by design approved property marking systems. Or simply marking your property with distinctive paint and your details.

9. Fitting a tracker or immobiliser to your vehicles. Whether it is cover or overt, secured by design offers lots of options.