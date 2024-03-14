Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner praises “nationally leading” Chester Zoo

Angela Rayner, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, met with the zoo’s dedicated animal care teams, conservation experts, and CEO Jamie Christon, to discover more about the zoo’s ongoing efforts to prevent extinction and create a future where nature can survive and thrive.

Chester Zoo has increasingly become a focal point in Parliamentary debates, with MPs from various parties citing its conservation expertise on crucial issues regarding environmental protection and biodiversity restoration.

Ms Rayner said: “Chester Zoo is a national leader in science, conservation, and conservation education that is playing a crucial role in preventing extinction both here in the UK and worldwide… At every turn, Chester Zoo represents pioneering conservation work undertaken by a nationally leading zoo.”

The visit highlighted Chester Zoo’s initiatives and included a tour of the UK’s largest zoological building, Monsoon Forest. Here, Ms Rayner learned more about Chester Zoo’s work to prevent deforestation by being a driving force in changing behaviours.

She also learnt about plans to welcome a pair of highly threatened snow leopards, joining the international conservation breeding programme for the species, and the zoo’s latest project to bring an authentic African savannah with lodge-style accommodation to Cheshire, within the Heart of Africa development which is due to be unveiled in 2025.

CEO, Jamie Christon, said: “It was great to host Angela at the zoo, and I welcome her clear commitment to the natural world. As a conservation and education charity, we continue to work with politicians of all types to offer our expertise and help to shape the policy process to build a future where nature can thrive.”