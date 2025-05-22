Kids eat free and films for less at Broughton Shopping Park this half term

Broughton Shopping Park has unveiled its May bank holiday opening hours and a packed line-up of family-friendly entertainment and offers for the upcoming half term break.

The shopping centre will be open from 9am to 6pm on bank holiday Monday, 26 May, giving families plenty of time to enjoy everything on offer. Visitors are advised that opening hours for individual stores and restaurants may vary and to check ahead with specific venues.

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “We know lots of families will be looking forward to spending a day out together this half term, and it’s great to be able to offer such a wide range of activities and deals for visitors to make the most of.

“From kicking back with a popcorn at the big screen to great-value meals, there’s always lots to keep the whole family entertained at Broughton.”

Among the half term highlights is a special offer at Cineworld Broughton. As well as screening family-friendly blockbusters like Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the cinema is running its ‘Movies for Juniors’ promotion, with selected children’s films priced at just £3.99. Discounts on Munchboxes will also be available.

On Saturday 24 May, young visitors will have the chance to meet Paw Patrol favourite Marshall, who will be making regular appearances at The Entertainer between 10am and 4pm. The event offers an ideal photo opportunity for fans of the popular character.

For those planning to grab a bite to eat, both Prezzo and Pizza Express are running “kids eat free” deals throughout the school break, with a free child’s meal available when an adult meal is purchased. Terms vary by venue.

To plan your visit or view the full list of retailers, visit: broughtonshopping.co.uk