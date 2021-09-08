Keep Wales Tidy launches a new competition to encourage under 25s to clean-up their local area.

Young people across Wales are in with the chance of winning a zero-waste shopping voucher, for taking over Keep Wales Tidy’s social media channels, with the weirdest or oldest items of litter they can find this September.

This new competition called ‘Tidy Takeover’ is open until Friday 17 September in a bid to promote a litter free Wales and celebrate the growing number of litter picking hubs re-opening across the country.

With many communities coming together to clean up their areas on a weekly basis, Keep Wales Tidy are encouraging younger people, under the age of 25, to head out and take part in cleaning up their patch.

Young people can simply tag Keep Wales Tidy on social media and hashtag #TidyTakeover #CaruCymru in a photo or video clip of the weirdest or oldest item they find during their litter pick. The winner will be crowned on social media and receive a zero-waste shopping voucher and a Keep Wales Tidy goodie bag.

Keep Wales Tidy’s litter picking hubs are now re-opening and allow individuals, community groups and businesses to borrow litter picking equipment to clean up their local area, completely free. This includes litter pickers, hi-vis vests, rubbish bags and hoops.

Young people under the age 18 must be accompanied by an appropriate adult and supervised at all times. The litter picking hubs have been set up as part of Caru Cymru (a Welsh phrase meaning ‘Love Wales’) – the biggest ever initiative to eradicate litter and waste.

Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive Lesley Jones said:

“I’m delighted to support this new competition to encourage younger people to clean-up their local area. It is surprising what kinds of weird and wonderful items you can find on a litter pick. Our volunteers have found items ranging from a five-litre tub of nacho cheese to a glitter ball.

If you’re under 25, help us promote a litter free Wales and celebrate the re-opening of our country-wide litter picking hubs by taking part in our Tidy Takeover competition this September”

Keep Wales Tidy encourages anyone interested in using their local hub to get in touch, or visit their website for more information: https://www.keepwalestidy.cymru/litter-picking-hubs

More information and Tidy Takeover competition rules can be found on Keep Wales Tidy website: https://www.keepwalestidy.cymru/news/tidy-takeover-competition

Caru Cymru has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.