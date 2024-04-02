Join the World Heritage Walk for Nightingale House Hospice this spring

A sponsored walk through some of the most scenic landscapes in the area will return this spring.

The World Heritage Walk, in aid of Nightingale House Hospice, will take place on Sunday 19 May,

Sponsored by Pat’s Coaches of Southsea, the sponsored walk is an opportunity for supporters of the Wrexham based hospice to raise funds for the services and support they provide to individuals with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones.

Participants have the opportunity to explore some of the region’s most picturesque countryside, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The World Heritage Walk spans 13 miles of scenic landscapes along the historic towpaths and footpaths of Llangollen and Oswestry, regions rich in local heritage.

Kate Evans, who took part in the event last year, said: “I completed the Heritage Walk for the third time in 2023; you could never get bored of walking along such beautiful scenery and raising money for such a wonderful charity.

“The volunteers are so friendly, and a lovely “well done” from them at the finish line makes the sore feet and aching legs worth it!

“I’m looking forward to signing up again this year.”

Susan Williams, Community Fundraiser at Nightingale House Hospice, added: “I am really looking forward to this year’s World Heritage Walk, which is always so popular amongst our supporters.

“Please come along and join us on this beautiful walk while raising much-needed funds for Nightingale House Hospice.

“We look forward to seeing you.”

Participants are welcome to complete the walk at their own pace, and the event is open to everyone. To register for the sponsored walk, visit the Nightingale House Website or call the fundraising team on 01978 314292.