Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 1st Apr 2022

Jack Sargeant: “NHS charges for parking and prescriptions only apply in England, not Wales”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Jack Sargeant MS says he has had a flurry of constituents contact him worried about charges being levied by the health service in England. 

They include a consultation on charging 60–65-year-olds for prescription and hospital car parking charges for NHS in England. 

The MS is reassuring constituents that the Welsh Government do not charge for prescriptions nor hospital car parking.  

With the cost of living crisis biting, He said “residents are fearful of the situation and got in touch to check.”

Prescription charges in England are £9.35 per item and the UK Government are consulting on introducing charges for 60–65-year-olds. 

This is being resisted by prominent charities like Age UK which says it “is a bitter pill to swallow for millions in this age group, especially if their income is modest but takes them just above the benefit line.”

Free parking for NHS hospital staff in England introduced as a result of the pandemic will also end today, the UK government has said.

Parking fees were waived in March 2020, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the pandemic had moved to a new stage.

Parking at all NHS hospitals in Wales has been free since 2018.

Jack said: “This is a border constituency and residents are very aware of what is happening in England, and I want them to understand that these attacks on older residents and NHS staff by the Tory Government in England and are not happening in Wales.”

He said it is not “acceptable to charge for prescriptions or profit from NHS staff who need to drive to work.  These are our frontline heroes, and the Tories should be ashamed.”

“All this is of course on top of the Tory cost of living crisis which is hitting households across the country.  Their refusal to act on energy bills and these charges mean times will be even tougher for residents in England.”

“I am writing to the UK Government to express my alarm about Alyn and Deeside residents who work for the English NHS having to pay to park at hospitals like the Countess of Chester.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Reports of congestion around A550 Welsh Road following a collision

News

Female pedestrian killed following collision with car on A494 in Mold this morning

News

‘Hostage held at gunpoint in supermarket’ 999 call prompts April Fool warning

News

Talented young Holywell swimmer sets sights on Olympics

News

John Summers Clock Tower ‘Guardians’ call on community to cultivate ideas for 13-acre garden contest

News

Police warning over fake Cadbury ‘Easter Chocolate Basket’ WhatsApp message

News

Police close A494 near Mold following a collision – diversion in place

News

Buses for barriers on A494 was of course an April Fools’

News

National Living Wage rise for around 2.5 million UK workers

News





Read 386,138 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn