Jack Sargeant calls for more lifesaving defibrillators in Deeside

A Deeside politician spoke in an important debate in the Senedd this week focused on access to defibrillators across Wales.

Jack Sargeant, MS for Alyn and Deeside, highlighted local examples including 10 nearby schools without the lifesaving equipment and one defibrillator being inaccessible during certain hours at Connah’s Quay Morrisons.

A patient’s chance of surviving an out of hospital cardiac arrest decreases by an estimated 10 per cent with every passing minute.

By increasing the availability of them in community settings it is hoped to improve the survival rates of those suffering a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital.

There are currently 5,423 public access defibrillators registered with Welsh Ambulance Service Trust and the Circuit (the national defibrillator network), whilst every year in Wales around 6,000 people suffer sudden cardiac arrest.

Jack said: “I recently met with Mark King from the Oliver King Foundation, who are campaigning for a life-saving defibrillator in every single school across the United Kingdom.”

“The foundation was set up in January of 2012, following the tragic death of Mark’s son, 12-year-old Oliver King.”

‘Oliver died from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome—a hidden heart condition that kills 12 young people every week.”

“My office contacted the schools in Alyn and Deeside, and they found that 23 schools did have a defibrillator, but 10 did not.”

“Many of those 10 got back in touch with my office to ask how they can go about getting one and can they get one funded and they wanted advice on how to do that.”

“So, I will be putting them in touch with the Oliver King Foundation, but I would also ask that the Welsh Government and local government colleagues across Wales consider mapping this out properly and help schools to get the life-saving equipment they so much need.”

“Friends of mine recently made me aware of an elderly family member who fell ill in the early hours of the morning.”

“Upon phoning 999, they were instructed to go to the nearest available defibrillator at the local supermarket, but unfortunately, the supermarket was shut and the defibrillator was locked inside. My friend was unable to access that.”

“As we’ve heard from Members across all benches here today, it is vital that defibrillators are in a location that means that they’re accessible 24 hours a day.”

“Now, I have written to Morrisons in Connah’s Quay in my own constituency asking them to facilitate this sensible move, and I would like other stores across my constituency and across Wales and the UK to do the same.”

“So, I would urge the Minister and the Welsh Government to pursue this issue across Wales.”

The Welsh government has announced an additional £500k to improve community access to defibrillators and boost out of hospital cardiac arrest survival rates.

The money will go towards enabling the likes of community buildings and sports grounds to access a defibrillator.