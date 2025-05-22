“It’s a Knockout” returns to Mold Carnival this July

Mold Carnival organisers are calling on local businesses, groups and clubs to take part in this year’s “It’s a Knockout” challenge, which returns to Maes Bodlonfa Park on Sunday 6 July as part of the town’s annual summer celebration.

Inspired by the classic TV show, the competition promises inflatable games, water, foam, and lots of laughs, with teams of 10 adults competing for the title of Mold Carnival Knockout Champions 2025.

Pre-registration is essential, with 18 team spots available and no entry on the day. Each team must include 10 adults (aged 18+, minimum height 1.4m), and the entry fee is £150 per team. The games are expected to last around three to four hours.

Sponsorship packages are also being offered for local businesses looking to support the event.

Jane Evans, Mold Town Council’s Events and Community Engagement Officer, said:

“Mold Carnival is always a brilliant day out for all ages. This year, we wanted to bring something a bit different – and nostalgic – to the event to get the community involved. I loved watching It’s a Knockout growing up – it looked so much fun!”

She added:

“So we’re inviting teams to enter the competition. All teams can also join in the Carnival parade pre-game, wear fancy dress or your logo ’ed T-shirts and make some noise as the parade makes its way through the town onto the carnival fields, really make a day of it. Bring your supporters, your banners, and your best game face and join us for a fantastic day of fun, laughter, and community spirit – and see if your team has what it takes to be crowned Mold Carnival Knockout Champions!”

Jane said the event is just one part of a packed day of entertainment:

“That’s not all! It’s a Knockout is just one part of a fun-packed Carnival Day. Highlights include: The Football Association of Wales inflatable football festival, special appearances from Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, crazy science workshops for kids, popular entertainer DJ Cookie – back for his 14th year supporting the event free of charge, live performances, character visits, community entertainment, and even a visit from the Army.”

The day will end with a live performance by local band 50Hertz on the Carnival stage.

Entry to the Carnival is free and open to all, with something for every age group to enjoy.

For more information or to request an It’s a Knockout entry form, contact [email protected] or call 01352 758532 (Option 3).

[Photo: Knockout Challenge Limited]