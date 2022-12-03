Inspirational Flintshire fundraisers honoured for raising awareness and funds for lifesaving heart research

Inspirational fundraisers have been honoured at a glittering ceremony in London which recognised their impact in raising awareness and funds for lifesaving heart research.

For the last 13 years, Mitchell James from Flint has been supporting the BHF in memory of his cousin Paul, who was born with a heart condition called transposition of the great arteries.

Paul underwent major surgeries at birth and at the age of six. Paul was a larger-than-life character who lived life to the full and his health challenges never held him back.

A keen rugby player and much-loved member of the community, his infectious laughter would always bring a smile to many.

After he sadly passed away in 2009 following a seizure at the age of 24, Mitch and Paul’s family at Mold Rugby Club set up Hoppo’s Hi 5s, to raise money in his memory, holding annual 5-a-side tournaments.

Due to Covid-19, the last event had to be cancelled, but Mitch and his friends took on a massive three-day bike challenge from London to Mold, covering 220 miles and raising over £23,000 for the BHF.

With the sad passing of Paul’s brother, David in 2021 the group has decided to continue their cycling challenge and will complete a bike ride from Edinburgh to Mold Rugby club as their second leg of the four UK capitals to their much-loved rugby club, aiming to raise a total of £100,000.

Mitchell was joined at the event by Paul and David’s brother Richard Hopkins and the pair enjoyed meeting other fundraiser from Wales including Young Heart Heroes Ollie Banks, 10 and Jacob Marsh 12.

The annual awards ceremony returned for a fifth year on Thursday 1st December, with Vernon Kay hosting for the fourth time.

Head of BHF Cymru, Rhodri Thomas said: “The Heart Hero Awards are such a special way to celebrate and give thanks to our BHF supporters who have shown courage, resilience, compassion and bravery in the face of heart and circulatory diseases.

“It’s wonderful to see familiar faces from Wales represented at the BHF’s flagship celebration of everything that’s good about our heart community. A huge thank you and congratulations to all the nominees and winners, judges, and presenters, for making the Heart Hero Awards the unique and heart-warming event that it is.

“It’s only thanks to you and all our fantastic supporters that we are able to fund lifesaving research that helps the 7.6 million people living with heart and circulatory conditions in the UK.”

[Photo: Richard Hopkins and Mitchell James – Danny Fitzpatrick Photography]

