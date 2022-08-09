Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 9th Aug 2022

Illegal waste carriers targeted in Deeside operation

An enforcement operation was recently held on Ewloe weighbridge with the aim of clamping down on illegal waste carriers and illegitimate waste sites.

This partnership operation between Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and North Wales Police is one of several recently held targeting criminals who use the roads to commit waste offences.

The operation held on Friday 29 July saw vehicles carrying waste being actively targeted.

Any suspected vehicle was stopped by the DVSA and police with the aim of finding out if there was any waste on board and where it was due to end up.

If any waste offences were found to have been committed, NRW Enforcement Officers would then deal with them accordingly.

Carys Williams, NRW Team Leader Industry & Waste Regulation North East, said:

“By working in partnership with the DVSA and North Wales Police, we send out a positive message to those who seek to profit by breaking the law, that Natural Resources Wales will not tolerate any harm to North Wales communities or damage to the environment.

“Illegal waste carriers can have a detrimental effect on legitimate waste businesses that invest in the correct measures.”

“Therefore it is essential that we look to take action to protect people and the environment, as well as safeguarding the North Wales waste market.”

“We would like to thank the DVSA, North Wales Police and all local authorities who play their crucial roles in these regular enforcement operations across North Wales.”

David Collings, DVSA’s Head of Enforcement Delivery, said:

“DVSA’s priority is protecting everyone from unsafe drivers and vehicles.”

“By working in partnership with other agencies we are able to pool our resources to help crack down on those flouting road safety rules and damaging the environment.”

“We look forward to working with Natural Resources Wales, and North Wales Police again and want to remind local vehicle operators of their duty to make sure their vehicles are well maintained and safely loaded to keep local Flintshire road users safe.”

  • Anybody who suspects illegal waste activity in their area should report it via NRW’s incident hotline on 0300 065 3000.

