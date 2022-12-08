Icy conditions expected in North Wales with snow on higher ground as weather warning issued

Icy conditions are expected to hit North Wales over the next few days with snow due to fall on higher ground.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering the majority of the region effective from 4pm today (Thursday, 8 December) until midday on Saturday.

The national weather service said some disruption is likely due to icy road surfaces as temperatures dip below 0°C, with the potential for injuries from slips and falls and pavements as well.

Forecasters said: “Frequent wintry showers are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces in places, leading to the formation of icy patches.

“These showers are expected to fall as snow on high ground, with the potential for several centimetres to accumulate, especially over the high ground of north Wales.”

