Posted: Wed 21st Aug 2024

Holywell vehicle vandalism under investigation

North Flintshire Police have launched an investigation into a series of vandalism incidents in the Holywell area.

The move follows reports of vehicle windows being smashed by a group of youths over the weekend.

In a statement posted on Facebook, North Flintshire Police confirmed that suspects involved in the vandalism have been identified, and one individual has already been interviewed.

However, due to the ages of those involved, the police are unable to share further details with the public.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we want to reassure the public that we are taking action,” the police stated.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience, and assistance with our enquiries.”

The police also highlighted the protocols in place for dealing with young offenders.

Those who have reached the age of criminal responsibility, which is 10 years old in the UK, will be referred to the Youth Offender system.

Younger children, who fall below this age threshold, will be directed to the Prevent and Deter programme, designed to address early signs of criminal behaviour.

 

