Holywell: Police vow to “deal robustly with anyone found to be involved with ASB”

Police have said they are dealing with an increased number of anti-social behaviour (ASB) reports in Holywell town centre.

The force has vowed to “deal robustly with anyone found to be involved with ASB.”

Inspector Stephen Roberts said: “We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and recognise the damage it can cause within communities.”

“In recent weeks we have seen an escalation of youth-related ASB in the town, with further reports of youths involved in shoplifting and public order offences.”

“Our officers have stepped up patrols in problem areas and we have worked extensively with partner agencies to identify those involved.”

“We have already dealt with a significant number of these young offenders, and will continue to deal robustly with anyone found to be involved with ASB or more serious offences in this area.”

“Our enquiries into a number of other reports remain ongoing and officers are compiling evidence to identify and deal with those involved.”

“Groups of youths congregating within the town and who are involved within nuisance or anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.”

“All of those who are identified will be dealt with robustly; banning orders will be issued, behaviour contracts enforced, and where crimes have been identified the offenders will be prosecuted.”

“My message to parents within the district is to please consider where your sons and daughters are, who they are spending time with, and what they are doing when they are out of the home.”