HMRC confirms when families claiming tax credits will receive first Cost of Living Payment

Support from the UK Government’s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Universal Credit

Universal Credit is a payment to help with your living costs which is paid monthly. You may be eligible to apply if you are working but on a low income, out of work or you cannot work.

You can claim online.

For those who cannot use digital services, applications can be made over the phone:

Universal Credit Helpline: 0800 328 5644

Welsh language: 0800 328 1744.

If you need help to make a claim for Universal Credit Citizen’s Advice can help you. Call free on 08000 241 220 (Croesawir galwadau yn Gymraeg / Calls are welcomed in Welsh) or contact them online.

New Style Employment and Support Allowance

If you are ill you may be able to get New Style Employment and Support Allowance, either on its own or at the same time as Universal Credit.

New Style Job Seeker’s Allowance

You might be eligible for New Style Job Seeker’s Allowance to help you when you look for work, either on its own or at the same time as Universal Credit. If you’re unemployed or work less than 16 hours a week you may be able to get New Style Job Seeker’s Allowance.

Personal Independence Payment

Personal Independence Payment can help you with some of the extra costs if you are disabled or have a long term health condition.

Find out more information on Personal Independence Payment (on GOV.UK) or you can make a claim by calling free on 0800 917 2222. Croesawir galwadau yn Gymraeg / Calls are welcomed in Welsh.

Statutory Sick Pay

If you are employed and are ill you may be eligible to claim Statutory Sick Pay (SSP), which will help you towards your living costs, or to pay your rent and bills. If you’re employed but your earnings are too low to claim SSP, you may be able to claim Universal Credit to help you towards your living costs and afford your rent and bills.

Pension Credit

Pension Credit gives you extra money to help with your living costs if you’re over State Pension age and on a low income. Pension Credit can also help with housing costs such as ground rent or service charges.

You might get extra help if you’re a carer, severely disabled, or responsible for a child or young person.

Pension Credit is separate from your State Pension. You can get Pension Credit even if you have other income, savings or own your own home.

Or you can apply by phone if you prefer. A friend or family member can call for you if you cannot use the phone.

Pension Credit claim line

Telephone: 0800 99 1234 (Croesawir galwadau yn Gymraeg / Calls are welcomed in Welsh)

Textphone: 0800 169 0133

Relay UK (if you cannot hear or speak on the phone): 18001 then 0800 99 1234. Video relay service for British Sign Language (BSL) users check you can use this service.

If you are unsure on whether you are entitled to any benefits you should speak to an advisor at Citizen’s Advice who can assess your financial situation and provide you with advice on any other types of support you may be eligible for.

You can speak to an advisor either using the Advicelink Cymru phone service by ringing 0800 702 2020 (Croesawir galwadau yn Gymraeg / Calls are welcomed in Welsh) or by talking online using the web chat service.