Historic Flintshire pub becomes new HQ for Deeside accountants

Henry R Davis & Co has completed its move to a new office in Pentre and marked the occasion with an open day attended by clients, partners and members of the local community.

The accountancy and tax advice firm, which has served the area for over a century, has relocated to Mechanics House, the refurbished site of the former Mechanics Arms public house on Chester Road.

The event, held in April, featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting by the firm’s longest-standing client, who has been with the business since 1951. Guests had the chance to tour the new space and enjoy a celebratory drink.

Zoe Devenport, Director of Henry R Davis & Co, said: “Our move to Mechanics House is an exciting step forward for the company. The open day was a fantastic opportunity to connect with our clients and showcase how this new space will help us serve them even better. Our firm began trading in 1912, so to relocate to such an iconic local building, fitted perfectly for us. We have even managed to keep as many of the original features as possible, including the bar.”

The new premises provide more space and upgraded facilities while maintaining convenient access for clients. The relocation reflects the firm’s continued growth and future-facing plans.

All contact details remain the same, and the new address is: Mechanics House, 12 Chester Road, Pentre, Flintshire, CH5 2AA.