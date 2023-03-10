Updates: Heavy snow overnight bring treacherous travelling conditions
Heavy snow overnight has brought treacherous driving conditions to Flintshire.
A thick layer of snow has left the A55 impassable at Broughton and Dobshill.
A traffic report for the are states: “Road blocked due to snow on A55 Westbound from J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange) to J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill).”
⚠Road Impassible⚠
⛔#A55 westbound between J36A #Broughton & J35 #Dobshill currently blocked due to snow❄
Avoid the area & take extra care. #TrafficWalesAlert pic.twitter.com/4AhLj5Zskw
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) March 10, 2023
An amber warning for snow and ice is in place until 9am, and a yellow warning remains until 2 pm.
Forecasters have said that snow accumulations will be quite variable but in places, enough to close roads and may make access to some communities difficult or impossible.
The snowfall may bring down some trees and branches and potentially affect utility lines.
Any freezing rain will give treacherous conditions underfoot, even if snow amounts are low.
More to follow..
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News