Heavy congestion on Chester Road East following an ‘accident’

There are reports of heavy congestion and queuing traffic on Chester Road East between Queensferry and Shotton.

The road is partially blocked ‘due to accident’ near Deeside Retail Park.

Traffic is queuing past the Queensferry roundabout to Sandycroft and up along Gladstone Way.

Travel website Inrix states: “Chester Road East partially blocked, slow traffic due to accident near Deeside Retail Park.”

No more details as yet.