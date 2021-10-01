Healthy food initiative set up to tackle food poverty in region

A food-based project has been launched to tackle food poverty in North Wales.

The Well-Fed scheme, which is in partnership with ClwydAlyn Housing, Flintshire County Council and Social Enterprise Can Cook, has been established to offer an alternative healthy food provision for those experiencing food poverty.

The scheme aims to improve people’s confidence with food, provides meal box delivery service to those in need, and offers commercial catering for schools and extra care homes.

Executive Director of Resources at ClwydAlyn, Paul McGrady said:

“Our mission is to beat poverty, and we are committed to work with our partners to address the causes and impact of any hardship that the people of North Wales may be experiencing.

“This scheme will offer an alternative healthy food provision to those in need and enable us to break down barriers and provide access to tasty nutritious food for children, families and older people.”

“Food poverty is a real threat and in North Wales as much as 30% of the population have experienced some sort of food insecurity.”

“This could mean that people may not be able to afford to purchase food or that they do not have access to food that offers a healthy diet.”

“The commercial side of the business will allow the partnership to be sustainable and work with others to attract funds for the innovative projects such as the slow cooker scheme, cookery training and delivering fresh ingredients, the mobile shop and fresh ready meals to those in need.”

Well-fed a food service predicated on dignity,wellbeing and social justice

Flintshire in partnership with well fed and ClwydAlyn 👏 @ClareBudden @FlintshireCC @ColinEverett2 @chrisjones4seal pic.twitter.com/8Ue1RDOOw1 — Susie Lunt (@SusiearfrynLunt) September 30, 2021

Managing Director at Well-Fed, Robbie Davison said: “This is an exciting time for Well-Fed and we are proud to be working with ClwydAlyn and Flintshire County Council to tackle food poverty in North Wales.”

“Their support has been invaluable in setting up the business and allowed us to attract over £750k in external investment to support the growth of the business.”

“We are determined to help those who are in crisis, and I hope we’ll be able to extend these provisions further across North Wales.”

“Everybody should be able to eat good, healthy food and I hope the Well-Fed scheme will break down barriers and reassure people that you can get help if you need it.”

For further information on the Well-Fed scheme please follow this link: About Well Fed – Can Cook