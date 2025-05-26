Health unions brand Welsh NHS pay rise as ‘too little, too late’

The most recent pay rise for health workers across Wales “comes nowhere near addressing the pay erosion of at least 19% over the last sixteen years,” a union has said.

The comments from BMA Cymru Wales, which represents doctors and medical students, follow an announcement from Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles MS, confirming a 4% consolidated uplift, effective from 1 April 2025, for many health professionals.

Jeremy Miles MS said he had accepted the recommendations put forward Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB) for 2025-26.

The pay increase will be implemented for the following groups:

Consultants

Specialty, specialist, and associate specialist (SAS) doctors and dentists

Resident doctors and dentists

Salaried dentists, including those working in community dental services and the Public dental service

Contractor general medical practitioners

Salaried GPs.

In addition, the cabinet secretary accepted the DDRB’s recommendation of a £750 increase for all resident doctor and dentist pay points.

“The recommended 4% pay uplift for contracted GPs and dentists will be taken alongside overall contract agreement in tripartite negotiations, which are due to commence shortly,” said Jeremy Miles MS.

“Our aim will be to secure this investment into primary care services as swiftly as possible, while progressing our ongoing programme of contract reform to ensure improved access to high-quality services for the public.

“While falling outside the scope of the DDRB recommendations, we want to see a fair and proportionate pay uplift across primary care, including community pharmacies, NHS optometry and all staff working in general practice and dental teams.

“This is in recognition of the vital role primary care, and its staff, plays in delivering essential services to people throughout Wales.”

Union response

BMA Cymru Wales said the 1% above-inflation pay rise falls far short of what is needed to reverse years of pay erosion.

Dr Iona Collins, chair of the BMA’s Welsh Council said: “The DDRB and Welsh Government fail to recognise that doctors continue to experience the worst pay erosion in the public sector, which is not acceptable.

“Similarly, the underfunding of the GMS contract leaves general practice in a precarious position, with financial remedy required immediately.

“Doctors are trying to get through the longest waiting lists on record and sacrificing their own health to do so, with high levels of exhaustion and burnout reported. Now more than ever, doctors need pay restoration, which will help the profession feel appreciated for routinely going above and beyond.

“We will now digest the DDRB report and further consult with our members to gauge their views and consider our next steps. We have requested an urgent meeting with the Cabinet Secretary.”

Agenda for Change Staff

The cabinet secretary also accepted the recommendations from the NHS Pay Review Body (NHSPRB), meaning that NHS staff on Agenda for Change contracts, as well as those on medical and dental terms and conditions, will receive an above-inflation pay award.

The NHSPRB recommended a 3.6% consolidated uplift, effective from 1 April 2025, for all Agenda for Change pay points.

This includes nurses, cleaners, porters, and healthcare support workers.

The cabinet secretary added that the Welsh Government was committed to implement the 3.6% increase across all pay points. However, for staff who received the Living Wage Foundation rate on 1 April 2025, the 3.6% will not be additional, as it was provided as an advance payment.

RCN Wales: ‘Morale is already low’

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Wales responded with frustration, describing the announcement as “too little, too late” for nurses.

Helen Whyley, Executive Director of RCN Wales, said: “This announcement has come far too late, leaving nursing staff waiting once again for recognition they urgently deserve.

“At a time when morale is already low and the pressures on the health service are immense, this delay only deepens the sense of disillusionment among our members.”

“Nurses need more than a gesture to bring their pay back in line with what they have lost over the last decade.”

However RCN Wales has welcomed the agreement to begin negotiations on reforming Agenda for Change via the NHS Staff Council UK.

Helen Whyley continued: “Nurses are crying out for reform, Agenda for Change is not fit for purpose, where nurses stagnate on one band for all their career with no career progression despite years of experience.

“With over 2,000 nursing vacancies across Wales, this announcement does little to improve recruitment or retention.

“The Welsh government would be wise to consider if this Pay Review Body process works to resolve their workforce crisis or whether direct negotiations, like those in Scotland, would be more beneficial.

“Our members will now consider whether this award goes far enough to make nursing the attractive, respected profession it needs to be.”

RCN Wales will continue to consult with members and push for the fair pay, safe staffing, and long-term investment that nursing and patient care in Wales urgently require.