Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Jun 2021

Health Minister warns against Covid complacency in Wales over summer

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Health Minister Eluned Morgan has reminded everyone in Wales of their part to play in keeping the country safe this summer.

As cases of the Delta variant continue to rise, the minister was joined during a press conference this afternoon by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Chris Jones to provide an update on the current situation in Wales.

Latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) confirm a sustained increase in coronavirus cases, with evidence of community transmission of the Delta variant.

Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan said: “As we move into the summer months, now is not the time to be complacent.

“Coronavirus has not disappeared, and the transmission of the Delta variant reminds us just how quickly it can spread.

“Our fight against this virus depends on the actions we all take together and we need to keep doing all those things which have helped keep us, our families and Wales safe.

“We all must ensure that we continue to follow the guidelines on social distancing, washing our hands, wearing face coverings, and limiting our contact with people indoors to keep Wales safe and keep transmission as low as possible.

“We must also try to meet people outdoors if we can, and to keep indoor spaces well-ventilated.

“Testing is especially important as new variants emerge to help identify positive cases and manage outbreaks more effectively.

“I would like to remind anyone who has symptoms – even if they are mild – to follow the self-isolation guidelines and to arrange a PCR test.

“If we all take responsibility and keep the guidelines at the front of our minds, we will have the best chance of getting back to doing the things we miss most.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed last week that further relaxations of regulations would be paused for four weeks to allow for the vaccine programme to continue at pace, with more than half a million doses to be deployed in the next month, focusing on second doses and getting people fully protected.

The Health Minister said: “Our vaccination programme in Wales is one of the best in the world, but its continued success depends on people taking up their offer of a vaccine.

“The vaccine remains the best way we can protect ourselves and we need everyone to keep saying yes to the vaccine and to remember that one dose isn’t enough.

“We all need two doses to complete the course and to have the best chance of reducing our risk of serious illness, especially as we face the spread of the delta variant.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Inspector dismisses appeal over plans to turn Caergwrle pub into house

News

Deputy Chief Medical Officer hopeful two dose vaccinations will help mitigate increase in Wales Covid

News

NHS 111 service set to launch across North Wales tomorrow

News

The Welsh Ambulance Service celebrating its service men and women past and present for Armed Forces Week

News

Health Minister: “Now more than ever we need to work together to control the spread of this virus”

News

Flintshire Police warning after increase in reports of dodgy TVs being sold out of vehicles in car parks

News

Thefts of catalytic converters in North Wales rise by more than 400% in a year

News

Police officer’s wrist broken and another bitten during ‘domestic incident’ in Shotton – Man due in court

News

Police appeal after cat shot in head in Flintshire

News





Read 393,703 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn