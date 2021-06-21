Health Minister: “Now more than ever we need to work together to control the spread of this virus”

A further 70 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in Flintshire today, the data spans a 48 hour period up to 9am Sunday.

Cases in Flintshire are being driven by the Delta variant, around four out of five new cases across Wales are now caused by the variant which was first identified in India.

Last week Flintshire Council Chief Executive Colin Everett said: “The number of cases coming through now is increasing significantly, the doubling rate is about nine days.”

“In other words, if you had a certain figure of cases a day and don’t intervene, that number will double in nine days, then that figure will double when it goes in growth.”

The large majority of those in Flintshire being infected said Mr Everett are “20 to 29-year-olds, then the age group immediately below and the age group immediately above, so broadly we’re talking teenagers to 40-year-olds are the most at risk [of infection].”

The chief executive said, “it’s easy to jump to the conclusion that that’s because those are the people who have been vaccinated least, that’s not the only explanation, it’s also about social behaviours because it’s generally community transmission.”

So far 579 cases of the Delta variant now been found in Wales the government has confirmed today.

During today’s Welsh government press briefing, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Chris Jones, said: “We are at yet another critical phase in the pandemic.”

He said it was clear from the acceleration in case rates in England and Scotland, “we are in the pre-peak phase of a third wave. ”

Dr Jones said it remains unclear whether the Delta variant will lead to as many people being hospitalised in Wales.

He said: “There is evidence now emerging that given the number of cases that we are seeing in England or Scotland hospitalisation is lower than it was previously, which is excellent news.”

12 patients have been admitted to hospital in Wales with the Delta variant he said, in England two thirds of those admitted into hospital have not been vaccinated compared to 11% who were fully vaccinated.”

“People who are unfortunately being admitted to hospital tend to be younger than they were previously, they tend to have not quite such severe disease, and in Scotland, there’s some evidence that there’s a lower oxygen requirement. And so all of this is really very encouraging.” He added.

Dr Jones said: “We are very fortunate that are getting genomic surveillance analysis of nearly all of our cases.”

“There’s considerable intelligence out there about whether cases are linked or whether they are new cases on their own and where they may have come from.”

“We know there have been some cases around people who’ve travelled from abroad” Dr Jones said.

There have been some cases from those who’ve travelled to Wales from England, “clearly the North West of England is an area where there are very high rates of presence.” He said.

However, two-thirds of are not linked to travel or contact with another case, suggesting community spread.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “Now more than ever we need to work together to control the spread of this virus so we can all carry on enjoying our summer.”

“The way we behave this summer will have an impact on this virus.”

“We need to keep doing all those things which have helped keep us and our family in Wales, safe, we need to keep our distance to wash our hands and wear a face-covering in indoor public places.”

“It means keeping indoor spaces well ventilated, meeting people outdoors if we can, and working from home, wherever possible.”